Cannot get receipts for our NIS payments

THE EDITOR: In 2020 NIS required business owners to make payments via its Dropbox facility. This continued until December. To date we are unable to access receipts for these payments. We are trying to wrap up financials for 2020 and are unable to access these receipts from the NIS San Fernando office.

Every time we go into the NIS office to make physical payments we ask the officials for the receipts. It is a constant and unbearable runaround. We are like headless chickens running and searching for these reciepts. The response is always, "No definite date, ma'am; when things normalise."

When would things ever normalise – 2022 or 2023? Just as the Government altered its mode of distributing cheques and are sending them via post, why can't NIS send the receipts using alternative means?

Business owners are exposed to covid19 daily but prioritise making these NIS payments. Why is it so hard for NIS to release these receipts? I am fed up begging. I am calling on NIS chairman Helen Drayton to investigate this matter and release these receipts immediately.

Further, could Finance Minister Colm Imbert please intervene and ensure that business owners are being treated justly and fairly? If we are making the payment it is only right that we have receipts reflecting this.

We have all had to adjust to this new mode of living. Just as I made the NIS payment by Dropbox, please release my receipts by registered post or physical distribution. Life is as simple as you make it.

Please, Ms Drayton, implement a new procedure for distribution of these receipts. This is a public outcry for assistance. Please, we are begging.

LISA CHAITRAM

San Fernando