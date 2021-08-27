Ashing makes solo debut with Prelude

-

Brian Ashing’s debut solo show, Prelude, is the latest venture for Ashing, who, earlier this year, had co-organised and curated Art at Veni Mange, a group exhibition staged at the Woodbrook restaurant.

Ashing’s interest in art was stirred when he was at primary school at Holy Name Preparatory School, Port of Spain. He and his class undertook a field trip to the Art Society where an exhibition of Michael Phillips paintings was being presented. Apart from experiencing his first trip to a gallery, the quality of work on display alerted Ashing to the potential of pursuing art as a career, especially considering the interest that he had already shown in art for years beforehand, said a media release.

His creative development continued at St Mary’s College and today, he is noted for his realistic and semi-realistic portrayals of a broad range of subject matter that includes people, landscapes and wildlife.

Even as he pursued his BSc degree in Environmental and Natural Resource Management at the University of the West Indies, Ashing was already exhibiting his paintings in group shows and selling his representational art – which was mostly done in watercolours.

Oil painting had posed a challenge for the Sangre Grande artist until he decided to change his tactics.

He drew inspiration from the fact that artists whom he had looked up to, both of the past and present, have mostly done their work in oils. In addition, he came to the conclusion that he was at the point where his watercolours could no longer express his intended messages, the release said.

Oils possessed a heavier, more opaque and livelier quality as he saw it and, with greater respect for the medium and an enhanced motivation for mastering the proper techniques, the learning process became a lot more enjoyable for the 2020 graduate. From YouTube videos to guidance from Troy Argyros, a former student at the Florence Academy of Art, via Instagram, Ashing was exposed to the greater possibilities offered by oil painting.

Officially hosted by the 101 Art Gallery, Prelude, which will have a two-day preview, September 2-3, runs up to September 11 at the Art Society of TT in Federation Park. Opening hours are 12 pm-6 pm Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays. Private showings can booked.

For more info: 101artgallery.com, its Instagram and Facebook spaces at Instagram.com/101ArtGalleryTT and Fb.com/101art, or e-mail message across to marknpereira@gmail.com