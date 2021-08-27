Andre Russell smashes fastest 50 in CPL history

Andre Russell. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20 -

ANDRE Russell scored the fastest half century in the history of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

Russell cracked 50 not out in only 14 deliveries to propel Jamaica Tallawahs to a massive 255/5 batting first against St Lucia Kings at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Friday.

South African JP Duminy held the previous record. Playing for the Barbados Tridents (now Barbados Royals) in 2019 Duminy got to the milestone in 15 balls against the Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Remarkably, Russell came out to bat after 17.1 overs when the Tallawahs lost their third wicket.

Russell struck three fours and six sixes.