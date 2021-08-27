Andre Russell hits record 50 as Tallawahs trounce Kings

Imran Khan (left) of Jamaica Tallawahs celebrates the dismissal of Wahab Riaz (centre) of St Lucia Kings during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 3 between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings at Warner Park Sporting Complex on August 27, 2021 in Basseterre, St Kitts. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images)

JAMAICA Tallawahs romped to a 120-run victory over St Lucia Kings in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, behind the fastest ever CPL half century by Andre Russell at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Friday.

Russell cracked 50 not out in only 14 deliveries to propel Tallawahs to 255/5 batting first.

South African JP Duminy held the previous record. Playing for the Barbados Tridents (now Barbados Royals) in 2019 Duminy got to the milestone in 15 balls against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Remarkably, Russell came out to bat after 17.1 overs when the Tallawahs lost their third wicket.

Russell struck three fours and six sixes.

Tallawahs got contributions from a number of other batsmen. Openers Chadwick Walton and Kennar Lewis got Tallawahs off to a rollicking start putting on 81 for the first wicket in only six overs.

Lewis was the first to fall for 48 off 21 deliveries which included two fours and five sixes. Walton, who scored 24 runs in the entire 2020 tournament, also fell just short of a half century with 47 off 29 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Pakistan's Haider Ali and captain Rovman Powell kept the momentum going with an 82-run third wicket partnership.

Powell, Ali and Carlos Brathwaite (duck) all fell in the same over to left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. Powell struck 38 off 26 and Ali pitched in with 45 off 32 balls.

It was then the Russell show as he made a mockery of the small boundaries at Warner Park with a spectacular display of power hitting.

Wahab Riaz conceded 32 runs in the 19th over as Russell pummelled the veteran Pakistan left-arm fast bowler.

A four off the final delivery of the innings brought up Russell’s 50.

McCoy ended with 3/52 in four overs and off-spinner Roston Chase grabbed 2/33 in four overs. The Kings bowling effort was poor as they bowled seven no balls, most of which were called for full tosses above the waist.

In reply, the Kings had no choice but to come out swinging. The plan did not work as the Kings lost wickets regularly and were quickly reduced to 56/6 in the sixth over as South African fast bowler Migael Pretorius destroyed the top order.

Singapore's Tim David and Riaz delayed the Tallawahs victory with the former displaying impressive power hitting. David fell with the score on 109 in the 11th over. He struck 56 off 28 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Riaz (26) and McCoy (duck) both lost their wicket to veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan in the 18th over to bring the innings to a close.

Pretorious took 4/32 in four overs and Khan claimed 3/7 in 2.3 overs.

Summarised Scores –

TALLAWAHS 255-5 (20 overs) – Andre Russell 50 not out, Kennar Lewis 48, Chadwick Walton 47, Haider Ali 45, Rovman Powell 38; Obed McCoy 3/52, Roston Chase 2/33 vs KINGS 135 (17.3 overs) – Tim David 56, Wahab Riaz 26; Migael Pretorius 4/32, Imran Khan 3/7. Tallawahs won by 120 runs. Man of the Match: Andre Russell.