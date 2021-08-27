9 more deaths, 249 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported nine deaths and 249 new covid19 cases on Friday.

The number of deaths is now 1,267.

The 4 pm update said there are 4,710 active cases, with a total of 43,999 cases to date.

It said 38,022 patient have recovered from the virus and 279 patients are currently in hospital.

There are 101 patients in step-down facilities, 180 in state quarantine and 4,081 in self-isolation.

The number of people vaccinated with the first of two doses of a covid19 vaccine is 500,623.

It said 385,135 have received their second dose and 454 people have received a single-dose vaccine.

A total of 385,589 people are now fully vaccinated.

The update said 305,681 people have been tested for the virus.

The data reflects samples taken between August 23 and 26.