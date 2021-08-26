Vaccine jab, but no pizza as promised

People wait to be vaccinated at SAPA in San Fernando. Photo by Lincoln Holder - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: On August 1 there was a social media uproar publicising the vaccine incentive hosted by the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

This flyer indicated that there would be a collaboration with Little Caesars to give free pizza vouchers to the first 200 people at the SAPA site from August 2. This was an excellent initiative. However, it apparently never came to fruition.

Coincidentally, August 2 was my only available day to go for the vaccine so I went, wanting to see if I would get a voucher. At 8 am I was among the first 50 people in line. All the officials and doctors were saying there was a pizza voucher incentive so they must take proper information.

After the smooth process to receive my first dose, I asked an official about the voucher. He said it was reserved for my second shot.

I went on August 23 for my second shot and asked three different people who all said they knew nothing about any pizza vouchers.

As the saying goes, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

So where did the vouchers go? Was this another case of nepotism?

Do better with these incentives.

MICKHELA L ALEXANDER

San Fernando