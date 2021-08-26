Two new cases of delta variant detected in Trinidad

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

Two additional cases of the delta variant of covid19 have been detected in TT, bringing the total number of cases to five.

The variant was detected in two people who recently returned to Trinidad from the US and Guyana respectively.

In a release on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said the results were confirmed at 6.09 pm.

It said the two people provided negative PCR tests, taken 72 hours before their arrival, as required by the quarantine protocols.

It said swabs were taken from them after arrival which tested positive for covid19.

Both patients were isolated at a state step-down facility and will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with covid19 variants of concern.

The release said the presence of the delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI.

Research has suggested that the delta variant is more easily spread from person to person, as compared to previous variants, and is estimated to be two-four times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus.

Additionally, the release said, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalisation. The delta variant may also lead to an increase in cases of covid19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected.

The Health Ministry reminded the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the covid19 virus as soon as possible. It also reminded members of the public to follow all the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated.