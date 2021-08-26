Tobago covid19 death toll now 62

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has recorded yet another covid19-related death, bringing the island’s total to 62.

The victim is 72-year-old male without comorbidities.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were 24 new covid19 cases and 475 active cases on the island.

It said 33 patients were in state isolation, 437 in home isolation and five in ICU. Fifty people have been discharged.

To date, 12, 569 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,084 tested positive. There are 1,547 recovered patients.

A total of 17,833 people have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 12, 690 have already had their second dose.