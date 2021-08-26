The village shops of Tobago

Dr Rita Pemberton -

During the early 20th century, the desire to escape from estate labour stimulated some individuals in Tobago to gravitate to alternative economic activities, particularly in the realm of business.

One service for which there was a glaring need was the supply of items in demand by members of the village communities. Some enterprising individuals became involved in the retail business as shopkeepers.

As a result, a number of small shops emerged on the island, but by the 1930s and 40s, some of them had expanded into larger operations. Size notwithstanding, these shops became important service providers to the communities in the villages in which they were located, and every village had at least one shop. These institutions provide evidence of population occupation and social practices in Tobago.

The emergence of the village shops ousted the estate shops which had dominated the island during the post-Emancipation era. Since the era of enslavement, the importation of essential items was conducted through the individual estates. This practice continued after Emancipation, and by virtue of planter connections with the mercantile fraternity, through their estate shops, planters continued to enjoy a monopoly on the supply of essential items to the population.

These shops sold poor-quality items, some unfit for human consumption, at inflated prices. The estate shops served as agencies of continued planter exploitation and control of workers during the era of freedom. They provided basic items which were readily available to workers on credit, for which they paid in service to the estate.

As a result, the workers were perpetually in debt and therefore bound to estate labour. While planters made profits from the sale of their high-priced goods, they also benefited, at the expense of their workers, from the practice of undervaluing the worth of their labour against the prices of their shop items. These shops served to assuage the abrasive impact of the estate shops, and with that, planter control of the freed African population in Tobago.

In addition to providing alternative employment, the village shops made a larger range of better-quality items available to the population at better prices than the estate shops. Shops were allowed by the regulations to be open for business from 6.30 am until 7 pm from Monday-Wednesday and on Friday. Thursday opening hours were 6.30 am- 1.00 pm and Saturday 6.30 am- 8 pm. Extended opening hours were permitted, up to 8 pm, on the day before a weekday public holiday. Proprietors were required to post opening hours on a blackboard which was placed at the front of the shop. The bye-laws permitted proprietors to facilitate sales, outside of opening hours to bereaved families when there was a death in the village.

Officers visited the shops periodically to conduct quality tests on the items that were offered for sale. Under the colony’s Regulations for Weights and Measures, scales and weights were required to be checked annually and adjusted if necessary. This exercise was conducted at the Scarborough Police Station by Mr George Leacock, Snr.

Another regulation required shops to be painted every three years.

As business increased, particularly with the increased purchasing powere of cocoa farmers, some shops developed into large establishments. One such was Teacher Merry’s shop in Speyside.

This was commonly regarded as a general shop. but in modern terms would more appropriately be called a department store.

Its offerings were arranged into sections, the largest of which was the food section.

The items in this section included all the basic items – rice, flour, sugar, salt, saltfish, salt beef, salt pork, smoked salmon, canned meats, Campbell’s soup, powdered milk (Klim), evaporated milk, Norwegian butter, lard, cooking oil, baking powder, sausage, Ovaltine, cheese, Horlicks, cigarettes, dried peas and beans and ham at Christmas time. Butter lard baking powder and curry power were sold by weight.

In the candies section was a range of dinner mints, chocolates, butternut candies, kaiser ball, “N----r boy” (a candy made of molasses), sugar plums (red and sweet, which children loved, especially for the re- lipstick look they left), toffee and biscuits.

The fisherman’s section offered rope, fishhooks in different sizes, twine and copper wire

For the farmers there were different types of cutlasses: short-handle cutlasses for women and the “throw back” cutlass for men; the canal cutlass also called punya was used to clean cocoa trees of unwanted growth; punya cases which farmers attached to their belts; files for sharpening cutlasses, broad wire for making cutlass handles; and gullets for picking cocoa;

Separated from the rest of the goods was the very important patent medicine section, which required the shop owner to have a special licence. The regulation was that the items had to be sequestered from the rest of the shop and kept under strict lock and key. These were considered essential in a society in which the services of doctors were not readily available, particularly in the rural areas. Diagnosis was usually made by made by the resident traditional practitioner, who would prescribe one of the following: De Wits Pills – kidney and bladder pills; Codol and Ferrol, used to treat coughs and colds; and Andrews Liver Salts for upset stomach, which was particularly popular with those suffering from hangovers; laxatives: Epsom salts; senna pods; Indian Root pills; worm oil and castor oil.

This was a society that placed a firm belief in the virtues of “cleaning out” the system, a ritual that all school children endured at the end of the August holidays. Woe unto those with large families, because all children were “cleansed” on the same day, and most homes had one toilet!

Sanatogen powder and Sanatogen tonic wine were believed (by parents), without evidence, to enhance memory and brain power.

The animals were not left out. Glover salts were used to treat a range of animal ailments.

Lamps and lampshades: until the island was electrified, lamps were the main source of light in most homes (the popular Home Sweet Home was more expensive than the plain shades); wicks and matches

There were wash pans; curtain, upholstery and dress fabric; house wares: towels (kitchen and bath); enamel cups and plates, “ware plates” which were mainly for display; pots, pans and baking tins.

Food containers: the popular carriers came in different sizes. These were used by workmen to carry their lunch to work and fishermen on “banking” expeditions with food to last throughout; the “IcyHot” was the local name for a flask they kept liquids warm.

Toiletries: bath soap (mainly lifebuoy and Pears), toothpaste, blue and brown laundry soap.

Clothing: men’s shirts, socks, belts; men’s and women’s underwear.

Baby bottles and nipples.

Exercise books, pens pencils, easers and slates.

The shop also conducted a brisk recycling business, selling the empty containers, which were utilised in the villagers. Fishermen bought the salt kegs and empty cooking oil tins to store water for fishing expeditions. Wooden barrels were purchased for storing water in households. Flour bags were bleached white and used to make shirts, tablecloths and items of craft. Other empty containers were bought and repurposed for household use as plant pots, vases as kitchen utensils.

House furnishings were therefore obtained at affordable prices, and the early village shops provided an avenue for liberation in Tobago.