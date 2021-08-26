Six deaths, 212 new covid19 cases reported

Image courtesy CDC

The covid19 death toll now stands at 1,258, as six more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. An additional 212 new cases of covid19 were recorded from samples taken between August 22-25.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the people who died were two elderly men, three elderly women, one middle-aged man, one middle-aged woman, and one young adult male, all with comorbidities.

There are 4,838 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 43,750 cases of covid19, of which 37,654 have recovered.

There are 283 people in hospital, 11 less than Wednesday. Of these, 67 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 14 in the high dependency unit. There are 15 at the Caura Hospital, 38 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, 47 at the Arima General Hospital, 38 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 40 at the St James Medical Complex, 33 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 103 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 59 at UWI Debe, five at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 161 people in State quarantine facilities, and 4,240 in home self-isolation. There are 302 recovered community cases and 26 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 498,016 people had received their first dose of a two dose vaccine regimen. Of these, 117,817 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 359,751 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 20,448 received the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 381,497.

The number of people who had taken the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 294.

The total number of people who were fully vaccinated was 381,791.

The total number of people tested to date is 304,866, of which 131,489 were tested at private facilities.