Sinanan: Point Fortin highway to be completed by January

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan speaks with Namalco Construction Services CEO Naeem Ali as work continues along the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension in Parrylands during a tour on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Ongoing construction work on the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway from San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway is expected to be completed by January.

This was said by Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan minister during a tour on Wednesday afternoon. He said bad weather and the covid19 pandemic can push back the tentative completion date.

"It all depends on the weather. The contractors are here, materials are on site, work is going on, but it all depends on the weather condition," he said at the Mosquito Creek segment of the highway.

"The height of the rainy season is in October-November, and we got significant rainfall so far. If that weather pattern continues, we know what to expect later on."

The highway consists of 12 packages, each with different completion dates and costs. The Mosquito Creek segment, which is 75 per cent completed, costs $281 million.

The minister told reporters the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) and all five contractors have been managing the project within budget.

"We have proven that local contractors could compete with contractors anywhere else in the world. The contractors have done yeoman service."

The covid19 pandemic caused delays, considering the Government had tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Sinanan said, so far none of the contractors have made claims for the delays.

He recalled that in 2008 the initial estimated cost of the highway was $3 billion, but the figure increased to about $8 billion.

In 2015 when the PNM was elected, the Government repackaged the project using local contractors.

The overall project has been estimated to cost $1.9 billion, which Sinanan considered "a significant saving from when it started in 2012."

He said the Mosquito Creek area is the most technical part of the highway.

The ministry and consultants, he said, have been pleased with the performance of the local contractors. The contractors include Lutchmeesingh's Transport Contractors, Jusamco and Namalco Construction Services.

On claims made by the Highway Reroute Movement about flooding being caused by construction work in the Debe to Mon Desir segment, Sinanan declined to comment.

He said the group still has claims pending in court.

"In terms of controversy and non-controversy, everyone is free to raise his/ her opinions. That is why we have the courts in TT to deal with what is right or wrong. I will not comment on the Highway Reroute Movement."

Programme manager of Nidco Dennis Harricharan said geotechnical work on soft-soil issues at Mosquito Creek was almost 60 per cent completed.

Asked if the increased prices on steel and other raw materials have increased the cost of the project, Harricharan anticipated there would be claims.

"All those would be under consideration. However, we (Nidco) have a contract governing the execution of the contract. It is a matter to be determined by the engineers. Once it falls within the guidelines of the contract, it will be applicable."