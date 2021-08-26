Selfishworld

THE EDITOR: I read where the business associations are calling for the curfew be adjusted from 9 pm to midnight. Others have problems with the state of emergency being extended by a further three months.

It seems no one has consideration for the over-worked health personnel and the police officers, who have been working around the clock since March 2020.

As it is now, many people are still breaking the law, eg partying, going to the beach and visiting bars. This is a selfish world. Please consider others.

ME RODRIGUEZ

Trincity