Schools survey: Boys feel the brunt of bullying

File photo: Secondary schoolboys in Port of Spain. Their faces are blurred to protect their identities.

In a survey of 2,284 students from 39 secondary schools across TT, the Silver Lining Foundation (SLF) found that boys experienced bullying more than girls.

In a livestream on Wednesday, the foundation released its 2019 National School Climate Survey Report which looked at bullying and gender-based violence in secondary schools.

Of all the students surveyed in the 39 schools, 19.2 per cent admitted to using curse words, threatening behaviours and intimidation.

But while boys more likely engaged in such behaviour, it was found that they were more likely the targets as well.

Boys experienced physical assaults, teasing and name calling more frequently than girls.

The report also said boys experienced more non-consensual touching in private body areas when compared to girls.

During Wednesday’s livestream, Dr Krystal Ghisyawan explained, “(There is a) difference between male and female students’ experiences of sexual bullying.

“Among boys there is sexual play that is this homoerotic touching that occurs. But when boys touch girls, it’s in a more sexual way.”

She added, “With boys touching boys that can be taken within the context of play and it’s not necessarily seen as something that is violent or something that is crossing a boundary.

“Whereas when girls are bring touched, there is more of that intentional sexual aspect to that type of interaction.”

Ghisyawan is the director of research and development at the SLF.

In 2019, she also served as the foundation’s lead researcher for the survey which produced the report.

With games like “pantsing” becoming a norm among boys, Ghisyawan said there must a discussion on how non-consensual games like that have been socialised as being normal and what can be done to help students unlearn such behaviours.