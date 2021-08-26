Sangre Grande watchman tied up as bandits steal truck parts

A 26-year-old watchman was threatened and tied up while bandits stole parts from several trucks at a company in Sangre Grande early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was using the washroom when four men confronted him and held a knife to his neck and threatened him before tying his hands and feet.

The bandits used power tools to remove parts from the trucks before getting into two cars and driving off.

The guard was able to free himself and called the police.

Sangre Grande police are continuing enquiries.