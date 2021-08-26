Pepper Advertising adds 3 to its team

Pepper Advertising digital marketing specialist Ornella Dick. Photo courtesy Pepper -

Pepper Advertising is celebrating its 16 years in the business of helping companies grow through brand development and digital transformation.

The agency itself is also growing, adding three new members to its client service team and, according to general manager Keitha Oliver, “Each bring their own flavour to the pot, with solid experience building brands that sell.”

Natasha Jones, who has 20 years of advertising experience locally and in the US, has been appointed client services lead. According to a release from Pepper, Jones has extensive experience in developing integrated marketing campaigns for leading brands, including Coca-Cola, Nestle, MasterCard, Coors, bmobile and RBC.

Jones will be responsible for strengthening Pepper’s client relationships and overseeing the internal client service team, to ensure that clients meet their goals – and have some fun doing it.

Described as an integral part of the Pepper team for her creativity and passion for marketing and communications, specifically through digital channels, Ornella Dick will take on the role of digital marketing specialist. Dick has a bachelor's in business management and a marketing MBA.

“Ornella is dedicated to her brands and has built strong relationships with her clients in a very short time. Super easy to work with, Ornella has a sharp, strategic mind. She keeps the creative team on our toes by making sure that we stick to the strategy. She’s a lot of fun to work with,” said creative team lead, Bjorn Stodart.

The third new team member is account strategist Siobhan Smith, who recently completed a BA in communication studies to build on her ten years of experience in advertising. Smith has worked in the telecoms category as well as with market leading brands in FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and retail.

Welcoming all three, Oliver said, “We’re happy to have Natasha, Ornella and Siobhan as part of our client service team. They each bring market valued skills that help us strengthen our client relationships. While their personalities are diverse, they all share a love for marketing and the commitment to helping our clients achieve their business goals.”