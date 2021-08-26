Oil and gas not forever

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: At last the PNM politicians are getting the message that our oil and gas resources are not meant to last forever. I am going by a report in the Newsday in which PM Rowley is beginning to get the jitters about these two commodities.

After being ripped off by the moguls of these two industries who kept fooling the Government into believing that there is a future supply of oil and gas, the politicians are now beginning to face the truth.

It may now be too late to commence a true diversification programme. We will just have to wait and see what the future holds for TT.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail