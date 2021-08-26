ODPM responds to online critics: Jeeps used in flooding

In this July 29 file photo motorists drive through flood along South Quay East, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) says two Jeep Wranglers donated by the US government were available and used in relief operations after several floods last week.

A media release from the ODPM on Thursday responded to critics on social media who questioned why the jeeps were not used to help when several areass in south and central Trinidad were flooded after heavy.

In its response, the ODPM said the incidents were classed as a Level 1 incident under their National Response Framework (NRF).

A Level 1 incident is one in which municipal corporations are the first responders to natural disasters.

It noted the disaster management units (DMUs) of the different regional corporations used their own resources to assist and did not ask the ODPM for help.

It said, "The affected DMUs used the 4x4 vehicles they possess, as well as additional corporation assets where necessary. When more transportation assets were required, they relied on those from unaffected corporations."

The release said the jeeps were requested and used during early recovery work in the Piarco/St Helena and Penal/ Debe areas, where they monitored the height and flow of rivers before passing this information on to the Defence Force and other authorities.

It said while information on the use of vehicles may not be readily available during disaster response operations, it wanted to assure the public that all resources were being fully used to provide as much assistance possible.

It added that the ODPM "often operates in the absence of television cameras," and will continue to use the Jeep Wranglers, "whether for providing information on rising river courses or monitoring the Piparo mud volcano."The jeeps would remain available to all response agencies in Trinidad or Tobago, it said.

The ODPM also said while it realised people could misunderstand situations in the absence of information, it hopes its explanation would make them more informed and knowledgeable about how the system works.

"Similarly, we hope these individuals would understand the circumstances under which the Jeep Wranglers would be ‘on the front lines,’" it added.

Under the ODPM's response framework, natural disasters are classified into three categories, where as the severity of disasters increases, so will the extent of the government's response, which may also include assistance from regional and international aid agencies.