NYC Carnival returns virtually and in person

FILE PHOTO: Revellers participate IN the West Indian American Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on September 2, 2019. - AP Photos

This year’s New York Carnival will feature virtual and in-person events, a New York Daily News article said. The New York Carnival 2021 Rebirth hosted by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) runs from September 2-6, its website said.

Last year the event was virtual because of the covid19 pandemic.

An August 14 New York Daily news article said the association “last week announced 'The Rebirth of New York Carnival 2021’– a reshaped and reduced three-day festival of virtual and in-person events, adhering to covid19.”

This year’s events will feature on September 3 Welcome Back, “a cultural/musical experience that incorporates musicians and artistes from the entire diaspora," its website said.

On September 4 there will be the Virtual International Youth Fest and the Steel Pan Jamboree.

On September 6 there will be Labor Day Monday Carnival Jus’ Like Mas powered by New York Carnival, the website said.

“This year we are doing it ‘Jus’ Like Mas’ with the ultimate Labor Day Monday experience. Get your costumes because the bands are coming.

“The road experience is coming to the Brooklyn Museum with premium drinks and lots of beautiful mas wear. All participants and guests are invited to come costume ready with their Monday wear. Included in the ticket are drinks, music trucks, international DJS and live performances from the greatest Caribbean artists,” it added.

The association’s chair Michelle Gibbs-Francis was quoted in the New York Daily news as saying, “As we transition through the covid19 pandemic, we are seeing a rebirth of the New York Carnival and our organisational purposes.”

The article added that the carnival events were being held in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum.