Men held for cursing, throwing stones at police in Rio Claro

File photo

Two men are in custody after they cursed and threw stones at police in Rio Claro on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Eastern Division began a series of exercises from 2-6 pm during which they searched for people with outstanding warrants.

During the exercise a 41-year-old Marabella man began cursing at police, who arrested him.

A 23-year-old Ecclesville man was arrested when he threw stones at the police.

Both men were taken to the Rio Claro police station and are expected to be charged.

The exercise was supervised by acting Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Denoon and officers of the CID, Task Force and municipal police.