Man shot dead in Port of Spain

Stock photo

While protests continued outside the Red House on Wednesday afternoon, a 37-year-old Port of Spain man was shot dead metres away on Nelson Street.

Police said Brandon Santiago was standing on Independence Square near Nelson Street, at around 2.08 pm when he was approached by a man who shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police who took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said Santiago was from Rose Hill, East Dry River.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force, Central Police Station, the Besson Street police station and homicide investigators went to the area.