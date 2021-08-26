Kevin Molino faces lengthy layoff after ACL injury

TRINIDAD AND Tobago midfielder Kevin Molino is expected to be out of action for at least nine months after suffering an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

According to a media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA) on Thursday, the 31-year-old Molino. who plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Columbus Crew in the United States “is believed to have (suffered the injury) during training on Tuesday (following which) he left the field with a club trainer.”

He will undergo surgery on his right knee can miss between nine and 12 months of action.

Molino, who played for MLS clubs Orlando City (2011-2016) and Minnesota United (2017-2020) have suffered two ACL injuries.

On May 2, 2015, he tore his right ACL in a friendly match between Orlando City and Ponte Preta and missed the rest of the 2015 MLS season.

And, on March 10, 2018, he tore his left ACL during an MLS fixture between Minnesota and his previous club Orlando.

He missed TT’s disastrous 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in March and June due to a hamstring injury, but featured in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States in July.