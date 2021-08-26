Jamaican wins US$30,000 in Lucozade Energy promotion

Lucozade Energise Your Goals finale host Dufton Shepherd stands with grand prize winner, Kadeine Williams. -

Jamaican Kadiene Williams is the winner of a region-wide Lucozade Energy Energise Your Goals promotion, taking home the grand prize of US$30,000 (JMD$4.2 million).

Entrants from Jamaica, TT, Barbados, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, St Maarten, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Grenada, the Bahamas, and Bermuda took part in the promotion for a chance to win one of 500,000 prizes and the US$30,000 grand prize.

Customers were invited to buy a Lucozade promotional pack and enter a code found under the bottle cap on the Lucozade website for a chance to win. Other winners received prizes such as brand-new Apple iPhones, TVs and free Lucozade.

“I am very elated – I’m still shocked that I am the winner!” said Williams.

“Right now, I still don’t believe it but I’m just happy. I entered the competition, thinking about the dreams I could pursue with $4.2 million – I need a car, and I also want to invest. I was praying, hoping I’d be the one selected. I was nervous, anxious, just waiting to hear who would have won the competition. I would definitely enter again – it was rewarding no matter what. You get to enjoy a nice, cold Lucozade, so why not!”

“We are so pleased to have this platform to encourage our customers and everyone across the Caribbean to keep working toward your dreams,” said Shehann Caruth, Lucozade head of marketing Caribbean.

“Lucozade is a drink that not only refreshes but energises, giving you the ultimate drive to go after your goals and fulfil your potential. We thank everyone who participated in our Energise Your Goals promotion, and you can all look forward to even more exciting Lucozade news coming soon.”