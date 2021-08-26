Fraser-Pryce defeats Thompson-Herah at Lausanne Diamond League

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, right, and Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica compete in the women's 100 metres race at the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday. - AP Photo

THE rivalry between Jamaican track and field stars Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued on Thursday with the latter getting the better of the Olympic champion on this occasion.

Competing at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League, Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100-metre event in a personal best of 10.60 seconds.

Thompson-Herah was a close second in 10.64 and countrywoman Shericka Jackson was third in 10.92.

It was a quality field with Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast finishing fourth and Daryll Neita of Great Britain was fifth in 10.96.

Swizz athletes Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji ended sixth and seventh in 10.97 and 11.01 respectively.

German Alexandra Burghardt rounded off the field in 11.12.

At the Tokyo Olympics held from July 23-August 8, Thompson-Herah won gold, Fraser-Pryce took silver and Jackson grabbed bronze.

Last Saturday, the same trio swept the women’s 100m at the Eugene leg of the Diamond League. Thompson-Herah clocked the second fastest time in history by winning gold in 10.54, Fraser-Pryce was second in 10.73 and Jackson third in 10.76.