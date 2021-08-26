Diverse views on diversification

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during his address at the sod-turning for the new Desperadoes Pan Theatre, Nelson Street, Port of Spain on August 17. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

The Prime Minister’s recent call for citizens to play a direct role in diversifying the economy is notable for how it bucks the trend of politicians simply promising reform of the economy through the use of incentives and flagpole projects run by state companies.

Instead, Dr Rowley seemed to suggest what has been true all along: for real change to happen, it must happen from the ground up. The best incentives in the world are of little use if no one dares to take advantage of them.

“I want you to understand the reality of the days ahead,” the Prime Minister said last week Tuesday, speaking at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Desperadoes pan theatre at Nelson Street, Port of Spain.

But even as Dr Rowley urged people to play a more active role in the destiny of the country, he seemed to undermine that same notion of civic participation when he linked failed government projects to changes in governments, changes wrought by the same public he seeks to empower.

Worse, the PM listed past projects, some of which were scrapped not because of changes in administrations but after considerable public outcry. Two of these projects – aluminium smelters and a hotel – raised serious environmental concerns, concerns which, with the passage of time, have become all the more pertinent.

Dr Rowley was correct to state oil and gas are on their way out, notwithstanding an uptick in prices. But what is the government’s own plan for the economy? And how does it define diversification with respect to its own policies and operations?

So far, it would seem the approach to diversification involves bolstering the manufacturing sector and pushing for exports. Agriculture has also been earmarked as of key importance. The very location where the PM made his comments also suggests the idea that increasing weight should be placed on the culture sector.

Progress in all of these streams is hindered if the state fails to provide an enabling environment by making its services more accessible and efficient. Improving the resilience of infrastructure and addressing social issues, such as crime, are also a part of the overall picture.

For instance, the new location of the Desperadoes panyard (which the PM had promised by Christmas 2020, a plan which was very likely affected by the pandemic) has provoked much debate about its implications for the band's former home in Laventille as well as its new home of East Port of Spain, with some commentators worrying about crime serving as a barrier to the success of the new location.

Bureaucracy and delays, some associated with the state, have also stymied many of the projects the government itself has brought forward. Promises of a digital transformation remain promises, even with a brand new minister in charge of this process.

We all agree on the need for food security, but the government has shed little light on its $500 agriculture stimulus.

The PM is right to want more people to rise to the occasion, but he cannot avoid the fact that it takes two hands to clap.