Defending champs TKR lose CPL opener to Amazon Warriors

In this file photo, TKR off spinner Sunil Narine, right, talks with his captain Kieron Pollard. TKR lost the opening match of the 2021 Hero CPL against Guyana Amazon Warriors , on Thursday, at Warner Park cricket grounds, St Kitts. - ROGER JACOB

DEFENDING champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) lost the opening match of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament by nine runs to Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts, on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 143 for victory, TKR lost wickets regularly and limped to 133/9 in 20 overs. The defeat ended TKR's win streak after the franchise played unbeaten in the 2020 tournament which included ten wins in the preliminary phase.

Wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin top-scored with 28 and Tim Seifert chipped in with 23 for TKR. Fast bowler Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers with 3/15 in three overs.

Fast bowler Odean Smith, who had a solid all-around match, took 2/10 in two overs and leg spinner Imran Tahir was unplayable grabbing 2/12 in four overs.

Earlier, Amazon Warriors were limited to 142/7 batting first.

Amazon Warriors lost wickets at key intervals as only Shimron Hetmyer and Smith made notable contributions. Smith, sent in higher up the order at three, gave the innings some impetus with 24 off 15 balls.

Hetmyer, batting at four, struggled to score quickly at the start of his innings but found another gear in the closing stages. Hetmyer, who was dismissed off the final delivery, scored 54 off 41 balls with four fours and two sixes.

The spin pair of Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine both finished with 2/17 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 142/7 (20 overs) (Shimron Hetmyer 54, Odean Smith 24; Akeal Hosein 2/17, Sunil Narine 2/17) vs TKR 133/9 (20 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 28, Tim Seifert 23; Romario Shepherd 3/15, Imran Tahir 2/12, Odean Smith 2/10) AMAZON WARRIORS won by nine runs