CMO: Tobago, Victoria, Caroni are the counties to watch for covid19 cases

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the Ministry of Health will be keeping an eye on covid19 cases in the Tobago, Victoria, and Caroni counties.

Parasram was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Wednesday.

He said County Victoria is showing the most amount of cases with 28.7 per cent of the infection rate. Tobago is at 10.4 per cent and County Caroni is 16.17 per cent.

He also said cases in St George East have settled down in the past few days and is not at 10 per cent.

The case distribution for the other counties include Nariva/Mayaro with 1.3 per cent, St George West with 6.1 per cent, St George Central with 10.5 per cent, and St David/St Andrew with 6.1 per cent.