Clueless or careless?

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: In areas like Paramin, WASA tries to pump water to the top of the hill, resulting in damage to pipes and property in areas close to the pumps. Why not create a tank farm of 15-20 45-gallon tanks on the hill – a total of 90,000 gallons holding capacity – and use gravity to feed the customers below?

The cost of 20 tanks is no more than $500,000. The foundation for these tanks is likely to cost about $200,000, and another $300,000 for labour, pipes and fittings. Thus, the water problem in a community on hills like Paramin can be solved with an investment of $1 million. In some communities one may only need half the tank capacity.

The road from Princes Town to Moruga is 28 kilometres or 18 miles long, from Point Fortin to the Cedros point, 33 km or 21 miles and from Sangre Grande to Guayaguayare 61 kilometres or 37 miles. These are some of our longest and most deplorable roadways.

On the small islands of TT every mile of roadway can be repaired and repaved within one year. Thereafter with a daily maintenance plan these roadways can be serviced to never again be allowed to deteriorate to the levels that make them hazardous to drivers. All this repair and repaving can be completed at a cost of less than $500 million.

The poor nature of our roadways, the lack of foresight and planning for water distribution and the failure of government to do simple tasks like receive payment for government services online for all government departments reflect a level of incompetence that borders on the imbecilic.

Why not clear our river courses and the mouths of our rivers in the dry season? Why not ensure that the critical appointment of a commissioner of police is done in a timely manner? Why are citizens over 65 years given only two-year driver’s permits at a time when people are living longer, healthier lives? Why is it that in every community the people know who are the bandits, who are the corrupt police officers that protect the bandits, and the police remain clueless? Why in the abundance of rainfall communities are without water?

Why take over 70,000 acres of land cultivated with sugar cane and other crops and leave it abandoned without a plan for feeding a nation? Why with natural places of interest that are among some of the best in the world – underwater reefs, mountains, caves, rivers, beaches, swamps, and a pitch lake – there is no long-term investment in making tourism an integral part of the country’s economic diversification plan? Is there such a plan? If not, why not? If there is, what is it?

Many may now be wondering whether the Government and the Opposition, as well as the many people who continually comment on our governance without offering realistic solutions, are clueless or simply not interested in a better TT.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail