Angostura donates $350,000 in food vouchers to families affected by covid19

Angostura’s acting CEO Ian Forbes (centre) with Chinapoo Police Youth Club chairman Eloy Burge (first from left), TTPS central division support officer, Dafina Tyson, Smile Foundation board member Afzal Khan, and Heroes Foundation CEO Lawrence Arjoon. - Photo courtesy Angostura

Angostura has donated over $350,000 in food vouchers to families across the country through over 20 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and schools.

In a release, it said the company has partnered with the NGOs and schools to provide relief to families affected by the covid19 pandemic through its Resilient Together initiative.

“The fallout from the virus has left many families without food on their table,” Angostura said.

The NGOs include Loveuntil Foundation, Heroes Society, Servants of Society, Smile Foundation, Single Mothers Association, Fanny Village Government Primary, North Oropouche Government Primary, and Gasparillo Secondary schools.

“Angostura partnered with Xtra Foods and Persad’s ‘D’ Food King supermarkets to provide $500 vouchers to each family. The vouchers prohibit recipients from buying tobacco and alcohol.”

It said the name of each recipient is written on the vouchers and they are required to provide identification when redeeming at supermarkets.

CEO Ag Ian Forbes said, “Many families are currently in need due to the impact of the pandemic on their lives. We at Angostura felt it was imperative to deliver food vouchers…to these families. TT, we will continue to support you in the fight to overcome this pandemic.”

Loveuntil Foundation chairman Brian Jones said the organisation was appreciative of the vouchers which are desperately needed in the Laventille community and environs, where many are single-mother households.

“This initiative will go a long way in preventing children from going to bed hungry for some time.”

Heroes Foundation CEO Lawrence Arjoon said Angostura has always supported the foundation’s relief efforts during the pandemic.

“We are again grateful for their commitment to families in need. Initiatives like these reflect how private sector and civil society organisations can collaborate to have a meaningful impact, especially during this challenging period.”