After 59 years of independence who are we?

Sheldon Kelly attaches decorations to commemorate TT's 59th anniversary of indepdendence to the Old Police Headquarters on Sackville Street, Port of Spain earlier this month. Independence Day is August 31. - File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

On August 31, our 59th year of independence will meet us at a pivotal point in our history, and how we emerge will very much depend on our national character. Even more so, when one considers that in less than five years, we have witnessed the decline of the energy sector, the start of liberalisation of the domestic fuel market and a global health pandemic.

Since 1962, we can note a number of achievements: a stable democracy with a free and fair electoral process; having one of the most industrially developed economies in Latin America and the Caribbean; free universal primary and secondary education; free healthcare; globally recognised cultural diversity; social peace; and a record of outstanding achievement in almost every field of endeavour. Yet, much of the gains that were achieved in past years are now threatened.

Apart from concerns about a worsening economic outlook, the country has not fared well in transparency and governance ratings as perceptions of corruption remain rampant. Covid19 has further challenged an already overburdened healthcare system – the fact that it has not tipped the scale is testament to the calibre of our health sector professionals. Alongside all of this, crime and the fear of crime has permeated the society at all levels, no doubt fuelled by a low detection and prosecution rate. Growing unemployment and underemployment resulting from pandemic measures is now casting a gloomy shadow over citizens.

It could seem that there is very little to feel good about right now. Yet, time and again Trinis have shown ourselves to be an irrepressible people – with the well-known humour that often flies in the face of disaster, we have also managed to retain a spirit of generosity through thick and thin.

One only has to witness the spirit of volunteerism, even in the midst of a pandemic, by an abundance of businesses, NGOs and individuals creating hampers or meals to give out. This same spirit of immediate sympathy and giving would have driven the response to other disaster-hit Caribbean islands. Businesses, despite “lockdown” conditions were able to mobilise to donate in all these cases. We are certain too, that should the need ever arise again, the Trinbagonian spirit will again come together to do ourselves proud.

The phasing out of fossil fuels in many countries, our own decreases in production and the covid19 pandemic have all been difficult, but have demonstrated the need to shed our present dependencies. There is now, perhaps more than ever, a potential to transition to a more diverse and sustainable economic base.

This can’t be expected to happen on its own, however. It is no secret that while different political administrations have undertaken national planning exercises, most have failed when it came to the implementation stage. Progress will require planning, compromise, partnership and ultimately, a commitment to implementation.

Only last July the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber), the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham) and the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries (TTCSI) collaborated with the Ministry of Health to operate a mass vaccination site, using vaccines procured by the government. The three business service organisations were able to mobilise a range of professional expertise and volunteers to successfully deliver vaccines to the public. The success of the exercise stands testament to what can be achieved through public-private partnerships, and the willingness of our citizens to stand behind the authorities when action is taken in good faith.

Next year will take us to 60 years of independence – a milestone by any measure. It will meet us still in the shadow of covid19, but hopefully with our resilient spirit intact and a new resolve to bring forth all the potential that was envisaged at the birth of our nation.

The TT Chamber wishes a happy independence day to all our fellow citizens.