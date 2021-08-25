What cinema owners must do

A cinema being sanitised. AP Photo - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: I have noted, with great concern, the continued claims by certain movie theatre owners and CEOs that cinemas are "safe" during the pandemic.

While I can certainly understand their desperation to reopen, I would like to point out that we are yet to hear about any risk assessments done by these companies pertaining to the adequacy of ventilation at these cinemas.

There are scientific methods outlined by the SAGE group in the UK which can be used to measure ventilation in most settings (such as carbon dioxide measuring devices).

I myself was an avid moviegoer pre-pandemic but I was very apprehensive about returning last year when the lockdowns were lifted because of my personal assessment of the risk.

For starters, our cinemas were still using temperature screening instead of symptom-reporting forms for patrons to complete before entering the facility. Temperature screening has been shown to be quite inadequate at spotting covid19 patients.

Also, for quite a while food was being served in theatres and masks were down while people were eating. Then there was the general absence of an usher being present to ensure patrons were evenly spread out within the theatre. In fact, most patrons would go to the back and cluster together against current recommendations.

We must not ignore either the established fact that cinemas generally possess no windows allowing outdoor air as is recommended. Do the ventilation systems they possess allow outdoor air to return or is it recirculated air? And have they managed to calculate the number of air changes per hour?

In comparison, prior to air travel you are required to produce a negative covid19 test. Some countries are also making passengers to complete symptom-reporting forms and then there is the fact that airlines are also making available information regarding the number of air changes per hour inside the cabin. While I would not recommend unnecessary air travel, I certainly would feel relatively safe if I had to.

The simple fact of the matter is that cinema owners need to be clearer and more scientific when they are attempting to convince us that things are safe at their facilities.

Do a risk assessment, let the public know about your ventilation system capacities, get ushers on board to direct patrons to seats so that they are spaced out evenly throughout the cinemas, get patron symptom-reporting forms done for each patron before they buy a ticket, encourage vaccinated patrons only, let us know your sanitation policies, ban foods, and stop telling us there have been no positive cases from you guys.

The fact is we have not shown ourselves to be very good at contact tracing and cinema owners are not privy to the medical information of patrons either way, so how can they honestly know?

Until things change, good luck overcoming consumer fear and getting people back into your cinemas.

The people I feel sorry for are the staff members because they rely on their bosses to make these changes so that more pressure is exerted on the Government to adjust current advisories. Instead, all they are getting are the same nonsensical claims ever so often in the newspaper from the owners.

DR R KUARSINGH

via e-mail