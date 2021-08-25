[UPDATED] Kings County Hospital: President Weekes took PCR test

President Paula-Mae Weekes at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. - Taken from NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County's Facebook page

Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York says it made an error when it stated that President Paula-Mae Weekes received a covid19 vaccine at its facility on Tuesday.

The hospital, in updating its earlier statement, said Weekes actually received a covid19 PCR test. She has returned to the country and is expected to host a news conference.

Confusion arose after the hospital’s initial statement.

On Wednesday, Newsday reached out to the Office of the President (OTP) about the issue but was told it had no information about the President being vaccinated in the US against covid19.

Weekes and her mother Phyllis Weekes got their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Diego Martin Health Centre on April 6. This was issued in a statement from the OTP on that day.

On June 7, the public was advised in another statement that Weekes and her mother got their second doses at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah. Photos accompanied both statements.

However, on Tuesday, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County posted that it welcomed Weekes to receive the covid19 vaccine.

It said, “Our hospital leadership team greeted President Weekes and company while she waited for her vaccine. Get vaccinated today.”

It was also posted on their Twitter and Facebook pages but was subsequently deleted.

Asked about this, Weekes’ communications adviser Cheryl Lala told Newsday, “ I don’t have any information as yet on this. Sorry.”

Also asked about the country not being told about the President leaving the country, as is usually done, Lala responded, “I see you don’t follow Her Excellency’s Facebook page where I posted the swearing-in of the acting President.”

A post on the OTP’s Facebook page on August 17 advised that Senate President Christine Kangaloo took the Oath of Office as acting President of Trinidad and Tobago. The oath was administered by acting Chief Justice on the night of August 15.

“Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes is out of the jurisdiction until August 25.”