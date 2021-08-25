Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team suffer heavy Pan Am defeat

Trinidad and Tobago junior men's hockey team during a training session, at the opening of the Police Barracks' astroturf field, in St James. - Marvin Hamilton

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team suffered a heavy defeat to Argentina in the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.

Facing Argentina in Pool A, TT lost 9-1.

Argentina started the match with six unanswered goals, before Teague Marcano pulled a goal back for TT in the 44th minute. Prior to Wednesday’s match TT lost a close encounter against the US 3-2, on Tuesday.

TT will play Brazil in the seventh place playoff, on Friday.

On Thursday, the TT women’s team will battle Argentina in the fifth/sixth place playoff at noon in the women’s tournament.