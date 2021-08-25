Trinidad and Tobago 4th after Hoerman Cup opening day

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Zico Correia - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago are in fourth place in the men’s category, for the Hoerman Cup, after the first day of the three-day Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, at the Grand Reserve, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday.

Hosts Puerto Rico lead with two-over par, followed by Jamaica (21-over par), Dominican Republic (24-over par), TT (31-over par), Bahamas (32-over par) and United States Virgin Islands (36-over par).

Puerto Rico’s Gustavo Rangel carded a three-under par 69 to lead the individual section, one shot ahead of Dominican Republic’s Rhadames Pena, while Puerto Rico’s Roberto Nieves and Jamaica’s Justin Burrowes were joint third with 72.

Among the TT golfers, Zico Correia shares eighth spot, along with US Virgin Islands’ Donald Bough and Dominican Republic’s Enrique Valverde (77). Christopher Richards is joint 16th on 80, along with US Virgin Islands’ Kevin Ferris and Jamaica’s Shamar Wilson.

Jessell Mohamed and Jean Marc Chevrotiere both share 19th place with 81, with Sol Joanni and Ethan Hill in joint 24th position with 82.

In the women’s division, with the teams vying for the George Teale Trophy, Puerto Rico sit atop the leaderboard with six-over par, ahead of Dominican Republic (11-over par), US Virgin Islands (15-over par) and Jamaica (16-over par).