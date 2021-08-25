Tracy: Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at Roxborough Health Centre

Tracy Davidson-Celestine. File photo.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine says the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine is being given at the Roxborough Health Centre.

The rollout began on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be utilised in remote coastal and inland villages in Trinidad and Tobago. In Tobago, it is being administered in communities such as Speyside, Charlotteville and Parlatuvier.

Heartened that another brand has been added to the pool of vaccines in the country, Davidson-Celestine said from next week a team will embark on a village-to-village community approach from Goodwood to Charlotteville as part of the vaccination efforts in rural areas.

“The one-shot Johnson and Johnson is quite good for people who just want to get through the needle fear or don’t want to go through the hassle of two shots,” she told Newsday. “We also have people who just want to get it done and over with in one go.

"We are happy to be able to offer different options. For people who want to travel, it’s also another option. But we will use it as a key part of the rural vaccination efforts.”

Urging residents of east Tobago to get vaccinated, Davidson-Celestine said, “We will go from street to street if we have to spread the message.

“We urge the boys on the block, farmers and fishermen and all of the respective communities: one shot and go.”

She said there is no shortage of locations on the island to access vaccines.

“There is also no shortage of vaccines.”Davidson-Celestine said the division has added locations to cater to school children as well. But she said the drive-through will return for adults once the division has sufficiently covered school-aged children.

“Take note that adults are still being vaccinated at health centres and at the Magdalena (Grand Beach and Golf Resort). What we need are Tobagonians to step forward.”

While the division’s focus is to vaccinate as many people as possible, Davidson-Celestine said it is challenged by the limited number of medical practitioners it has on hand to give vaccines at assigned venues.

“But when we are comfortable with the level of vaccines to school-age persons, then we will consider another drive-through initiative. Needs and resources dictate where and how we vaccinate.”

On Wednesday, Tobago recorded 502 active covid19 cases after 32 people tested positive for the virus. The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 61.

The division said in a statement there were 33 patients in state isolation, 465 in home isolation and four in ICU. It said 38 patients have been discharged.

To date, 12,435 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 2,050 have tested positive.

It said there were 1,437 recovered patients.

A total of 17, 692 people have had a first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and12, 490 have had their second dose.