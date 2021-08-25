Tobago has 502 active covid19 cases

Tobago now has 502 active covid19 cases after 32 people tested positive for the virus.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 61.

In its latest update, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 33 patients in state isolation, 465 in home isolation and four in ICU. It said 38 patients have been discharged.

To date, 12,435 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of those, 2,050 have tested positive. There are 1,437 recovered patients.

a total of 17, 692 people have received the first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 12, 490 have had their second dose.