The way to diversification

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Contrary to what the Prime Minister might have you believe, diversification of the economy cannot be achieved by building a smelter plant and a hotel.

Two important, common and tested areas (in other islands/nations) are:

1. Tourism – that entails not just putting up a hotel resort and spending our limited supply of funds to expand an airport, hoping for visitors and passengers

It requires transforming our psyche towards the welcoming of foreign visitors and fostering hospitality that this very PNM has destroyed and worked against over the decades it presided over the country.

Once we work on creating a warmer, safer, more hospitable, tourist-friendly atmosphere, visitors will flock to our country. As with everything else, supply will follow the demand and a bounty of hotels will open to cater for the increased demand.

It appears foolhardy to me to create an oversupply of hotel rooms or airport space without addressing the issues that hinder the demand for them.

2. Agriculture

Under the PNM, and its complete reliance on oil and gas in the 70s with no foresight or vision, agriculture as an industry was disincentivised, neglected and destroyed. Please recall that the NAR, under Carson Charles, had a programme to rehabilitate state and private estates under the Labour Intensive Development Programme (LIDP).

Had that venture been allowed to continue, all now we would have cocoa, avocado, breadfruit, five fingers, mangoes, pommcythere and ground provisions not only to feed ourselves but to export and earn much needed foreign exchange.

If you go into any supermarket in the US you would see their produce come from all tropical developing nations, except ours. Why? Dr Rowley himself became Minister of Agriculture in 1991 and abandoned the programme, changing the name from LIDP to URP (Unemployment Relief Programme). In doing so he and the PNM changed the mission of the programme from one of work/labour to one of entitlement, and therefore responsible for everything else that comes along with the entitlement mentality.

Rowley once mentioned that we do not have enough land for agriculture despite having tens of thousands of acres of bare land. Caroni Ltd alone had over 75,000 acres of state-owned land, uncultivated and abandoned. And then he has the gall to call people “foolish.”

Not only does the PNM and Rowley’s influence and approach continue to hinder true diversification, but they have repeatedly attempted to stunt our growth, maturity and success as a people. Rowley, for so many reasons, including his most recent insult, owes our people decades of apology.

GHASSAN YOUSEPH

via e-mail