The other woman's story

Kanisa George

KANISA GEORGE

When you think of the phrase "the other woman," what is the first thing that comes to mind?

Home wrecker, mistress, Delilah. These, along with several other culturally coined and far too inappropriate terms to repeat, sum up people’s initial thoughts on the subject.

Evolutionary psychologists call the affair partner or other woman a "mate poacher" because the affair often aims to steal someone else's lover. Women who find themselves in relationships with unavailable men are arguably eight out of ten times viewed as the villain, and when everything is said and done, they bear the burden of responsibility.

Sometimes we are so hell-bent on vilifying the other woman that we fail to consider that in this complicated, emotional matrix, is the voice and story of the woman at the centre of it all.

When it comes to affairs of the heart there is far more about the story of the other woman than meets the eyes. While deception, disloyalty and deadly secrets are the main ingredients of these toxic relationships, sometimes the blame doesn't always rest on the woman's shoulders.

There is an apparent stigma attached to the label of the other woman, and most people, especially women, view this villain as cold, lascivious and immoral. But there are some circumstances under which this is far from the truth.

An article in Marie Clare magazine gave insight into the other woman narrative and presented a view far different from what most of us ever thought to consider. When asked why they pursued a relationship with an unavailable man, a handful of women said they were initially unaware that he was seeing someone else. One woman admitted that she was already heavily emotionally involved and didn't have the courage to leave when she found out.

In the end, some women stayed because the relationship provided them with a sense of familiarity. And where significant time has been invested, the hope that their partner would end their other relationship outweighed their desire to leave.

"I am no longer in love with her; I'm only staying for the kids," some of them are told.

A huge part of the forbidden fruit type relationship is manipulation. Imagine being tricked into believing that your partner's other relationship only exists for practical reasons and that the relationship you share is the "real deal." While in reality some relationships take this form, some men use this template to trap women and exploit their vulnerability. It takes months, in some cases years, for women to accept that their significant other has no intention of leaving their partner.

This is a significant blow to any woman facing this dilemma and the potential exists for it to have lasting psychological effects. Some women may feel resentment towards themselves and may have difficulties forming attachments to others.

According to one article, affairs aren't only about secrets or sexual indiscretions but subtle variables like power dynamics. For example, one person in the affair, usually the one with the long-term partner, tends to have the upper hand in the relationship, leading the other woman on by whatever means necessary.

It might be easy for some of us to judge, but ask yourself this, can you say with absolute certainty that you would not fall into this trap? It's natural to feel incensed and point fingers at others, but we all know that love is a nuanced beast.

On the flip side, some sex-positive women who are open-minded about sex and status prefer the flexibility of a no-strings-attached relationship. Thus, a relationship with an unavailable man is convenient and doesn't bear the obligations of an exclusive relationship. Truth be told, some women pursue affairs because they're unpredictable, fun and clandestine. But should this be done at the expense of someone else? The emotional backlash of forbidden relationships is severe, and it has the potential to erode family structures and wreck lives.

Whatever the reasons, some women prefer to roam from one relationship to the next because they prefer to live without those attachments. But the argument must come full circle. Do we vilify the other woman because her actions hurt us or is she the easier target to confront?

The other woman, in most cases, is a stranger, yet our quarrel is often directed to her. What about the men? Is it that we are too afraid to confront the reality of the predicament that we allow the blame to lay elsewhere?

Relationships are complex, and deception, infidelity, and lies add another layer of complexity to the rubric. Is designating blame the right answer, or should the other woman's voice be heard?