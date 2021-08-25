THA takes tough stand on home quarantine breaches

FILE PHOTO: Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. -

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is taking a tough stand on people who breach covid19 home quarantine guidelines.

Making this announcement on Wednesday at the post-executive council news conference, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said there will be increased patrols by the police and other law-enforcement agencies aimed at monitoring the behaviour of those in home quarantine.

He added that they can also expect more frequent visits and phone calls from health officials “to ensure your own safety and the safety of the 60,000 of us residing on the island."

He added, "We will be establishing a quarantine facility that will treat with those persons who, for some reason, may find it difficult to remain in home quarantine," he said at the Calder Hall Administrative Complex.

“I have recognised a challenge and I am sure many of us have recognised a challenge."

Dennis said he had heard reports and was sure other people had also heard them, that of the 400 or so people in Tobago "who are active cases and supposed to be on home quarantine, some of them have not been adhering to the quarantine requirement.”