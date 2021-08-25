Relatives of murdered DJ confused over motive

Kervon Hercules, 29, was shot dead while walking to his car in Curepe on Sunday evening. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

The relatives of murdered DJ Kervon Hercules are confused as to why anyone would want to harm him, insisting that he had never complained of threats or attacks.

Police said Hercules, 29, was shot dead by two men while walking to his car in Curepe on Sunday evening.

In an interview with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, Hercules' uncle Julien DeLeon said he could not understand the motive for the attack.

"If he knew someone was trying to kill him, he would have taken steps to avoid being out in public. He might have even left the country or something until the situation died down.

"But he didn't mingle with bad people or associate with criminals and gangsters, his friends were entertainers and other DJs.There was no justifiable reason to kill him. He didn't smoke cigarettes or drink. That's not his thing."

DeLeon said Hercules, who went by the stage name "DJ Press Play," had been a DJ since he was 15 and also worked as a courier driver for the Ministry of Finance.

He was originally from Point Fortin but moved to Curepe.

Another relative, who asked not to be named, said she was heartbroken over Hercules' death, as she remembered his plans for the future and love for his family, especially his three-year-old daughter.

She said he had plans to go on vacation in December and was considering different business ventures.

"What happened to him was so unfair. He was always planning for the future, putting different things in place.

"He had goals he wanted to accomplish by age 30 and 35. He wanted to open a business to have a steady stream of income coming in rather than relying on gigs and parties."

No motive has been established for Hercules' murder.