Michelle-Lee Ahye bags Hungarian Grand Prix 4x100m gold

In this July 30 file photo, Michelle-Lee Ahye, left, of Trinidad and Tobago, runs in her heat of the women's 100-metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (AP Photo)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye combined with three other international athletes to capture gold in the women’s 4x100m relay event at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Ahye teamed up with Americans Taliyah Brooks and Cara Nnenya Hailey and Jamaican Natasha Morrison to clock 43.26 seconds.

USA’s quartet of TeJyrica Robinson, Gabriele Cunningham, English Gardner and Dezerea Bryany bagged silver in 44.63s while Hungary’s Bettina Keri, Jusztina Csoti, Boglarka Takacs and Kuca Hajdu earned bronze in 45.29s.

Earlier in the day, Ahye placed fourth in the women’s 100m dash in 11.16s. Ahye’s relay teammates Morrison took gold in 11 seconds flat while Gardner picked up bronze in 11.07s.

Ahye was TT’s lone competitor at the meet.