Mental health director: Minors, convince parents to have you vaccinated

Dr Hazel Othello - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Director of Mental Health Dr Hazel Othello has told minors interested in being vaccinated to talk to their parents about their interest in the covid19 vaccine and their fears about contracting the virus.

She was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Othello said in the event that a minor wants to be vaccinated and is being prevented by a parent or guardian who is hesitant or sceptical about the vaccine, the minor should have a conversation with their parents to persuade them as to why they should be vaccinated.

“It would be disturbing if a parent is not in agreement with getting vaccinated,” said Othello. “Have a conversation with them. Don’t be disrespectful, just explain why you think you need to be vaccinated.

“Explain that the risk of being harmed by the vaccine is significantly less than the real risk of being harmed by the disease. Most parents, hearing that from the child, will listen.”

She said some parents may think they are acting in the best interest of the child, but if the information is coming from the child, they may be convinced to let the child be vaccinated.

Othello also encouraged parents to do their own research, from reliable sources, so that they can accurately answer any questions their child may have before taking them to be vaccinated.

“Encourage them to ask their questions. Have honest, age-appropriate conversations about the vaccine. Ask about what they are seeing on social media. Don’t shy away from the conversation.”