Man shot dead in Wallerfield

A 32-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Wallerfield on Wednesday morning.

Police said Kevon Mark was standing near a shop on Chaconia Drive at around 8.20 am when a silver Nissan AD wagon drove up.

A man in the car shot him several times before driving away.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Mark bleeding on the ground.

Arima police and homicide investigators went to the area with a district medical officer who declared Mark dead.

Police are continuing enquiries.