Keston Julien's Moldovan club qualifies for Champions League
SHERIFF Tiraspol, which includes Trinidad and Tobago footballer Keston Julien, became the first club from Moldova to qualify for the Champions League.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Tiraspol drew 0-0 in the second leg of the qualifying play-off against Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia which was enough to qualify. In the first leg Sheriff Tiraspol prevailed with a convincing 3-0 win.
Julien was a substitute in the match, but did not play.
Julien, 22, has been a member of the club since August 2020.
Julien was part of the TT squad for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers earlier this year.
Comments
"Keston Julien’s Moldovan club qualifies for Champions League"