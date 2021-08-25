N Touch
Sports

Keston Julien's Moldovan club qualifies for Champions League

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, Trinidad and Tobago's Keston Julien, right, runs at a Bahamas player in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas. - TTFA Media
In this June 6, 2021 file photo, Trinidad and Tobago's Keston Julien, right, runs at a Bahamas player in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas. - TTFA Media

SHERIFF Tiraspol, which includes Trinidad and Tobago footballer Keston Julien, became the first club from Moldova to qualify for the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Tiraspol drew 0-0 in the second leg of the qualifying play-off against Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia which was enough to qualify. In the first leg Sheriff Tiraspol prevailed with a convincing 3-0 win.

Julien was a substitute in the match, but did not play.

Julien, 22, has been a member of the club since August 2020.

Julien was part of the TT squad for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

Comments

"Keston Julien’s Moldovan club qualifies for Champions League"

More in this section