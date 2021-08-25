Keston Julien's Moldovan club qualifies for Champions League

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, Trinidad and Tobago's Keston Julien, right, runs at a Bahamas player in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas. - TTFA Media

SHERIFF Tiraspol, which includes Trinidad and Tobago footballer Keston Julien, became the first club from Moldova to qualify for the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Tiraspol drew 0-0 in the second leg of the qualifying play-off against Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia which was enough to qualify. In the first leg Sheriff Tiraspol prevailed with a convincing 3-0 win.

Julien was a substitute in the match, but did not play.

Julien, 22, has been a member of the club since August 2020.

Julien was part of the TT squad for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers earlier this year.