Independence Day parade cancelled

File photo by Sureash Cholai -

There will be no Independence Day parade this year.

In a release, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said, “After careful consideration, having regard to the current situation with respect to covid19, it was determined that the safest option would be to forego hosting any parade this year.”

The release reminded people to abide by the public health regulations and to stay safe.

It added, “The Ministry of National Security takes the opportunity to wish all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago a Happy 59th Independence.”