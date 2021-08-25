Government outvotes Opposition on SoE motion speaking times

Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

BEFORE the House of Representatives began debate on a motion to extend the state of emergency (SoE) by another three months, the Opposition UNC objected to a proposal from acting leader of government business, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for the speaking times of MPs for debate on the motion to be changed.

Before the Parliament took its fixed recess in July, the speaking times in the House for debates on motions and bills were 30 minutes for the mover (of the debate), 30 minutes for the first responder in the debate and 20 minutes for all other speakers. No extensions were allowed in each case.

Deyalsingh asked that only for this motion, the mover be allowed to speak for 45 minutes, the first responder speaks for 45 minutes, all other contributors speak for 20 minutes and the mover has 45 minutes to respond at the end of the debate. He added that no extensions would be allowed in each case.

Opposition Whip David Lee said, "We are not in agreement with this."

Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George told Lee, "One...you cannot address me when you are sitting. Secondly, you will address me when I give you leave."

She reminded Lee, "You have been the whip for a long time. You know the proper procedure." When Annisette-George put the question about the changed speaking times for debate on the motion to extend the SoE to the House, Opposition MPs objected and demanded a division.

Annisette-George said three minutes would be given for MPs not in the Parliament Chamber to come in for the vote.

The vote ended 18-15 in the Government's favour, with the amended speaking times being allowed for debate on the SoE extension motion.

The SoE took effect from midnight on May 15. Without parliamentary approval, the SoE would have remained in effect until May 29. The House sat on May 24 and approved a three-month extension from May 29 to August 29.

Last week, Parliament said the House will sit on Wednesday and the main order of business will be to debate a motion to extend the SoE by a further three months.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis and Lee confirmed the SoE can be extended by this period through Government using its 22-19 majority in the House.

The motion on Wednesday's House order paper states that in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Constitution " before its expiration the proclamation (of the SoE) may be extended from time to time by resolution supported by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives, so however that no extension exceeds three months and the extensions do not in the aggregate exceed six months."

Any further extensions, according to Section 10 (2) of the Constitution, will require the support of a three-fifths majority of the House and also of the Senate.