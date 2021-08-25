Give young athletes Olympics experience

THE EDITOR: Like so many other sport lovers, I found the Olympics were a delight to watch, especially when any of our athletes were competing. The fact that none of them won medals did not bother me as they all appeared to give their best effort.

However, I would like to make the observation that whenever a Japanese athlete or relay team was competing, the average age of their athletes was about 22 years old and this is where our Olympics federation went wrong. Unless your over 30-year-old athlete is still a proven world beater, it makes way more sense to select your best young athletes to enable them to gain that vital experience of competing at the top level.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval