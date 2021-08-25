Ex-WICB director questions Windies' batting selection process

- SUREASH CHOLAI

FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) director Baldath Mahabir believes there are more questions than answers surrounding the regional squad’s batting inconsistencies which were again put on show during the drawn (1-1) Test series against Pakistan.

The maroon’s highest score against the green shirts in their first Test victory was 253 while their best tally was 219 in the second Test loss.

Similarly, in their 0-2 Test series loss against South Africa in June, the WI highest innings tally from both matches was a paltry 165.

After their second Test loss against Pakistan on Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams said, via Whatsapp, that the entire WI team staff and players must come together and deliberate on their recent performances to chart a more positive way forward.

“I would expect both players and coaches to sit and reflect across both series and plan a process (technical and mental) that will make the players better prepared for success should they meet similar conditions (pace and swing on wickets with good bounce) in the future,” said the former WI cricketer.

Mahabir however, believes there seems to be a flaw in the selection processes of the regional Test teams and the squad’s fluctuating batting displays are a genuine cause for concern. He questioned why some younger players have not been included in the line-up for the prior series.

He said the WI system currently has some “severe weakness” and that the players are not playing enough Test cricket to deliver impactful performances.

“The reserves, those who are not in the Test set up, have no chance to address the selection because they are not playing enough red-ball cricket.

“Some of the players who we are highly dependent on or who we are carrying in this team may not be the best fit.

“I will ask what is the problem with Evin Lewis and why is he not in the setup? What is the problem with Shimron Hetmyer and why is he not in the setup?

What is the problem with Nicholas Pooran and why is he not under consideration? What is the problem with Fabian Allen and why isn’t he being selected? Mahabir asked WI selectors.

Mahabir said the WI is not putting the best team out there to compete. He even questioned the availability of Obed McCoy, Shane Dowrich and Veerasammy Permaul and their non-selection to recent Test teams.

“Are we still carrying forward this thing about you must play red-ball cricket in the region to be considered for Test selection? This is what I want to know. Tell the public why some of our players are not playing.

“WI cricket needs to find the resources, as old as these guys are, to find a way to play red-ball cricket. We have got to do more work with all our batsmen, all of them. We are not good quality Test players. When the ball is moving around and when it’s swinging, we’re in trouble,” he said.

In-swingers, out-swingers and bouncer deliveries, he thinks, are the weakness of the regional team, and the opposition knows this and takes full advantage of the team’s shortcomings in this regard.

“When you get a green top pitch and the ball comes short, we’re in trouble. What are we expecting, for people to bowl us halfway on pitches that bounce below your knee and we’ll be alright?” he further questioned.

Mahabir does not subscribe to the view that the Caribbean is full of talented cricketers. He thinks the region has a lot of ability but needs to properly transform that ability from an Under-19 level into good cricketers. There, he said, is where the WI is lacking.

He closed, “We have to keep looking at these things all the time. We don’t have the quantum of players or depth of the other Test-playing nations. So we need to maximise the resources we have. If we have a Pooran or a Hetmyer, we have to maximise those resources.”