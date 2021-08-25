Cop killed in Cedros accident remembered as kind-hearted

Dymon Ezekiel Billy, 24, a policeman who died in a roadaccident, has been remembered as a kind-hearted, dedicated and a willing person.

His funeral took place on Wednesday at his home at Mc Donald Trace, Bamboo Village in Cedros. The funeral was streamed live on YouTube.

The constable, the father of one, was last posted at the Fyzabad police station.

Speaking on behalf of the Police Commissioner and the service, Supt Andre Norton Supt said Billy’s colleagues remembered him for his good qualities.

“Since his passing on August 15, it has been very difficult for us (police),” Norton said.

To Billy’s mother, Teresa Ramsaroop, other relatives, and friends, Norton said: “Whenever you are not having a good day, take a moment to think about a conversation you had with him. I am sure you would smile.”

Norton offered condolences to the bereaved family members, thanking them for “sharing" Billy with the police.

He joined the service in 2018 and started working in the Southern Division. Last year, he was transferred to the South Western Division.

Norton gave Ramsaroop a photo of her son as a token of appreciation from the police.

A mourner said Billy grew up at Salazar Trace in Point Fortin. He spent most of his secondary schooldays with sister in Rancho Quemado in Erin.

She added, “His son is his pride and joy. Dymon’s son meant the world to him. He was self-motivated and took pride in his job.

“Dymon would be remembered as the man who made things happen. He loved his job and his family.”

On August 15, around 8.50 pm, Billy was driving his white Isuzu pick-up truck on the Southern Main Road in Cedros. The road was wet, and the truck skidded and crashed into a ditch near Limefield Road.

No one else was injured.

Billy was taken to Heritage health facility in Point Fortin, where doctors declared him dead at 10.58 pm.

On Wednesday, pastor Mervyn Cato officiated, saying death is never something comfortable to deal with. He called on mourners to seek comfort from God.

The body was expected to be taken to Point Fortin for burial.