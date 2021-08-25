$20k bail for 3 women caught at Castara Bay

Kelcy Joefield - TTPS

Three women appeared in court on Monday charged with breach of the public health and emergency powers regulations.

According to a police media release, Kelcy Joefield, 28, an assistant engineer of Back Hill, Whim; Erica George, 41, a labourer also of Back Hill, Whim; George and Lennecia Mc Keller, 19, a clerk of Sandy Hill, Culloden appeared before the Scarborough magistrates court.

McKeller was charged for the offences of consuming alcohol in a public place and being found on a beach for recreational purposes.

Joefield and George were charged with being found on a beach for recreational purposes.

It is alleged that around 4.30pm on August 21, Divisional Task Force officers were on patrol along Castara Bay when they saw the three women walking along the beach.

One of the women was holding a Carib bottle containing a yellowish substance, and consuming the liquid.

The officers informed the women of the offences and arrested them.

They were each granted bail in the sum of $20,000 and will reappear in court on September 3.

WPC Edwards of the Divisional Task Force laid the charges.