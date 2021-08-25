15 families receive $225,000 in self-help grants

Elroy Julien, CEO of the National Commission for Self Help, presents Sharon Tinto with her grant. - Photo yash Cholai

Fifteen families in La Horquetta/Talparo received an estimated $225,000 in grants from the National Commission for Self Help on Tuesday. CEO Elroy Julien said $4 million in grants would be distributed in the coming weeks.

The grants were allocated through the Minor Repair Reconstruction Grant, administered by the commission, which is an agency of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. Each family received up to the maximum amount of $15,000.

Julien said the commission is committed to working with communities across TT to ensure it can improve the standard of living of the less fortunate and vulnerable in society.

“Following a review of our database in 2020, we had a record 15,000 people meeting the criteria on our records, and today approximately 5,000 ppl have benefitted from the commission over the last year.

“We anticipate that by the close of the year there will be a further reduction of outstanding approved applications. On a review of your current living situation, we have seen your situations as critical and placed your applications as top priority. We are committed to make sure communities across the country get their fair share of resources.”

He said the commission has given out grants in Penal/Debe, Claxton Bay, Tabaquite, Arouca/Maloney, Tobago, Diego Martin East and West, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Sangre Grande/Toco, Chaguanas, La Brea and now La Horquetta/Talparo.

“The commission has one simple request for the recipients. We request that you use the grant for its intended purpose. We urge you to use the grants to improve your living circumstances, that you use to grants to improve your personal wellbeing and that of your families.”

La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings said many people did not recognise or understand the hardship being faced by some citizens.

“They don’t understand how much it means to someone who would like to improve their circumstances and may not have the means to do so. Someone who would like to change a roof made of galvanized sheeting, someone who would like to fix a leaking roof, who would like to install toilet facilities in their home, someone who would like to add a bedroom so their children could have additional comfort.”

He applauded the work of the commission’s staff and said government is committed to reaching out to and helping citizens who are the most vulnerable in society.

Commission senior project officer (north) Bobby Yacub said the organisation would help the recipients complete their projects.

“Please take your purchase orders to the hardware as soon as you can so your materials can be delivered and you can begin your work.

“We want you to have the best quality of life. We provide the materials and we expect the sweat equity to come from you. Our officers will be vigilant in checking up on you, making sure you receive your materials and making sure it is being used for its intended purpose.

“Our officers will try their best to provide any technical assistance that you require to get the job completed and they will not stop visiting until your project is completed.”